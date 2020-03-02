AMBLER -- The NAACP Ambler Branch has seen a changing of the guard.
On February 14, Carmina Taylor resigned from her post as president of the Ambler chapter. Shaykh Anwar Muhammad, proprietor and founder of The Black Reserve Bookstore in Lansdale, assumed the role following Taylor’s resignation.
According to Kenneth Huston, NAACP state president, Taylor was asked to submit her resignation by the state and federal boards of the NAACP because she does not live or work in the area served by the chapter.
The situation came to light after “several members of the chapter expressed concerns” to the state board, Huston said. State and federal bylaws of the organization stipulate that a person must live or work in the area served by the chapter in order to hold executive office. Taylor lives in Philadelphia and did not provide documentation of employment in the area served by the Ambler chapter, Huston said.
“We did not ask for her resignation because of anything she did wrong,” Huston said. “In fact, we encouraged her to remain a member of the NAACP and get involved in Philadelphia, where she resides.”
During Taylor’s tenure which began January 2019, she organized a variety of community events, partnerships, and coalitions.
“I’m very proud of the partnership with the police chiefs, the four school board forums that we had during the general election, and the awareness events related to infant mortality in Montgomery County,” Taylor said in an interview following the announcement of Muhammad as new president.
"I’m also proud of the cultural proficiency and equity student ambassadors initiative with the Cheltenham School District, and that we received a Census grant from the VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn and a 'Get Out The Vote' grant from Black Voters Matters Fund. We were able to increase turnout in North Hills by 11.5 percent.”
Taylor hopes to continue to foster community advocacy and bridge-building among community members within Montgomery County, she said.
A press release announcing Muhammad's appointment as chapter president stated that he holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication, with a focus on public relations, from Millersville University. Prior to his current position as proprietor and founder of The Black Reserve Bookstore in Lansdale, he spent fifteen years counseling, mentoring and coaching adjudicated youth throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
“Due to consistently witnessing the negative condition of many in this country, I made up my mind a long time ago that I’d choose to be a part of the solution rather than be a part of the problem,” he said in the release. “This area is growing rapidly and has the potential to serve as a representation for other communities as to what a true melting pot looks and acts like.”