AMBLER – State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, has announced a Cultural and Museum Preservation grant of $25,000 for Act II Playhouse in Ambler.
Part of $20 million in statewide relief funding for cultural organizations and museums to offset lost revenue caused by COVID-19, the grant will assist Act II Playhouse with operating expenses after the pandemic forced its closure from March 19 through July 31.
“Act II Playhouse brings joy to so many in this community, and it’s important for art and culture to continue playing key roles in our lives,” Daley said. “There are many organizations and businesses hurting, and I will keep fighting to help bring in funding when and where it’s needed. I am hopeful this grant will assist this local theater company, a wonderful community asset and an anchor for the borough’s downtown to move forward.”
The Commonwealth Financing Authority approved the grant, and the program will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“This funding is rain in the desert for us at Act II Playhouse,” Act II artistic director Tony Braithwaite said. “We have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in income since March, but this assistance will allow us to ‘keep the lights on’ until we can welcome people back safely. What a great example of what government can do to help people through a crisis. Thank you.”
Under the program, funds may be used to offset lost revenue for eligible cultural organizations and museums that were subject to closure by the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the governor on March 6, and any renewal of the state of disaster emergency and that experienced a loss of revenue related to the closure. Funds cannot be used to offset revenue, which has already been offset from other sources, including philanthropic and federal, state, and local government sources.