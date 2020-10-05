GLENSIDE -- Rain, wind, and a pandemic couldn’t stop members of the Class of 2020 and their families from returning to Arcadia University for the campus’ first-ever drive-through celebration on Sept. 26 and 27.
In groups of 40 or fewer, nearly 200 graduates from the Class of 2020 and their families paraded around campus in decorated cars as they were cheered on by friends, faculty, and staff. At designated stops around campus, graduates could exit their vehicles for photos. At Grey Towers Castle, graduates took a long-awaited walk across the stage and heard their names called as members of Arcadia’s faculty and staff cheered them on from the sides.
“I had no idea what to expect, but I was blown away,” said graduate Carolina Marrero Rodriguez, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Psychology and a minor in Spanish. “It really made me feel like I was finally being recognized for my accomplishments and celebrated. I’m really glad I was able to come and take part in it.”
Members of the Class of 2020 include the University’s first Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation recipient, a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award recipient, and a two-time, First-team American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, who led the team to their 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Championship.
On May 15, Arcadia hosted Grad-away-tion, an online ceremony to recognize graduates on the date commencement was originally scheduled. Due to COVID-19, the celebration was postponed until September.
“I am really pleased we were able to do this for the students who were able to participate,” said Arcadia University Dean of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies Dr. Nancy Rosoff. “It's a nice recognition of all they have been through and a way to send them off from Arcadia with a little bit of a celebration.”