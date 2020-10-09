AMBLER -- Archbishop Nelson J. Perez will be at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the parish’s 100th Anniversary Mass.
The mass is a culmination of a yearlong celebration of faith, family, and friendship, which has brought hundreds of old and new faces back to the parish. In addition to the archbishop, who is making his first visit to St. Joseph Church, the mass will be con-celebrated by six priests, including St. Joseph’s longest tenured and current pastor, Father Eugene M. Tully.
First communicants, who will have received their sacrament the night prior, will be in attendance in their communion outfits. Also in attendance will be centenarian, Mary Marincola, who was baptized in the parish and who has been a parishioner all her life.
There will be a special presentation for Marincola at the end of the mass. The mass will also honor the parish’s heritage with parts of the service in Spanish and Italian in recognition of St. Joseph’s annual celebrations of both St. Francis di Paola and Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Founded in 1920, St. Joseph Parish is a vibrant Catholic community of faith believers of all backgrounds, located in the heart of Ambler. With a commitment to nourish the Catholic community to prayer without ceasing and celebration of the Holy Eucharist, St. Joseph Church fosters an environment where all are welcome to witness our faith by proclaiming in word and deed the good news of Jesus Christ and his saving message.
For more information, please contact the parish rectory at stjosephambler@gmail.com.