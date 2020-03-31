NORRISTOWN -- Spokesmen for community food cupboards say the coronavirus pandemic makes contributions more important than ever given the influx of newly unemployed recipients, a drop in large donations by groups on temporary hiatus and personal quarantining by volunteers and supporters with health concerns.
“It has been such an insane whirlwind attending to the pandemic client volume increase…which has more than doubled,” says Patrick Walsh, manager of the Martha’s Choice Marketplace pantry run by Catholic Social Services at 353 E. Johnson Highway, Norristown. “Typically, we serve 1,000 different families every month. We served about 700 each week, the past two weeks. We need pallets of food at a time. Our volunteer force has been cut by about 90 per cent, and we’ve had to quickly bring on board new volunteers.
“We’ve also had to completely redo our distribution model into a car line drive-through. In this way, we can keep individuals in our building to a minimum of volunteers and immediately deliver pre-packaged bags of produce, meat, dairy and non-perishables to people’s cars. We’ve avoided having crowds by using this method.”
At press time, those distributions were taking place Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Although the pantry is not accepting individual food donations “in an attempt to limit contamination risk,” money is sorely needed “to buy new operational supplies, like bags.”
“And we’re currently fundraising for other operational costs to meet the more than double volume we’re seeing,” Walsh continues. “People can contribute through our website, http://www.marthaschoicemarketplace.com. We are accessing food in massive bulk quantities. These bulk food purchases are another thing we need money for.”
Things are no easier at Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, 150 N. Main St., Ambler, and its satellite site at North Hills Community Center, 212 Girard Ave., North Hills.
“We’ve received the most phone calls in the past five years, in the past two weeks, of families in need (and) community members calling to see how they can help us,” says Executive Director Christine Bouley. “Our needs have changed as far as missing larger food drives from local businesses and schools and religious groups. We are receiving donations from individuals, but we need more donations to get us through this time of uncertainty.
“Currently, we’re very low on frozen foods due to supermarkets not having donations to give us. In addition, we are unable to offer fresh eggs due to the restrictions on purchasing at the food stores. The help we need now is donations of shelf-stable foods to keep our shelves stocked as we get more and more families looking for food over the next few weeks. We have asked folks to go to stores and purchase particular items for us…a huge help.”
At press time, Mattie N. Dixon Cupboard-Ambler was open for food distribution Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.; for donation drop-offs, Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its North Hills satellite site was open on Thursdays for food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m.; for donation drop-offs, Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. -- with a special nod to “the volunteers of Jarrettown United Methodist for their continued hard work during these trying times.”
“Currently, we’re not allowing new volunteers to enter our building, and we’re restricting our older volunteers, especially those with health issues, to remain home and stay safe,” Bouley adds. “If this crisis continues in mid-April, we’ll be looking for volunteers to drive food to some homebound families.”
The folks at Colonial Neighborhood Council, 107 E. Fourth Ave., Conshohocken, are doing their best to meet increased demand by “new people that we haven’t seen before” by handing out pre-packed bags that contain a combination of groceries that add up to a complete meal during Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to noon, distributions. CNC Executive Director Sandi Fryer figures Colonial School District’s ongoing free breakfast/lunch program for CSD students and youth is helping to balance the load.
“What we’re doing is putting the bags together ahead of time and, then, giving them to people at our back door,” Fryer says. “We closed the (on-site) thrift shop because of all this, so people just come to the pantry door.”
Current needs?
“Canned meats like chicken and ham … and Spam, people ask for Spam and tuna,” she says. “We usually have plenty of pasta, but we never have enough sauce. People can also check out our Amazon wish list as our needs change.”
CNC volunteers also man eight Meals on Wheels routes throughout Conshohocken, Plymouth, Whitemarsh, West Conshohocken, Bridgeport and Upper Merion.
“Because of (the coronavirus), we’re not going into people’s homes like we usually do, just doing a quick ‘well’ check,” Fryer says. “Our volunteers have been great … so many wonderful people in this community. Like Pastor Bryan Penman at St. Mark’s where our Meals and Wheels (program) is based. He’s been unbelievable. I have a few that were out of the country, so they’re self-quarantining, but so far we’re doing okay, although we can always use more volunteers.”
At press time, Pennsylvania had just received federal approval for the state’s Department of Agriculture to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program, in effect, “giving food banks increased flexibility to serve Pennsylvanians adversely affected as a result of statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts and enhancing public health and safety for workers, volunteers and emergency food recipients.”
For now, Walsh notes, “It has been inspiring to see our community come together to respond to this crisis, everyone doing what they can to help us meet this surging need.”
For the most up-to-date information: Martha’s Choice Marketplace – 610-279-7372 and www.marthaschoicemarketplace.com; Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard – 215-628-3002 and www.community-cupboard.org; Colonial Neighborhood Council – 610-828-6595. Specifics for each are also posted on Facebook.
