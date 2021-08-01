AMBLER -- Laura Ann Colussi, sculptor, teacher, and mom, is the current featured artist in Art in the Storefront and is running a special contest for families to visit downtown businesses.
When you visit the storefront, there is a list of shops and hints to help locate eight “Foxies” situated in various Ambler shops. Each creation is different and unique. A number is given for each location to help, and children are encouraged to participate.
When all eight Foxies are found, shoppers can message Colussi with name and contact information to be eligible for a chance to win one of the hidden Foxie sculptures. Contact her on instagram @lauraanncolussi or email at lauraann.colussi@gmail.com.
Participating shops are Ambler Flower Shop; Ambler Library; Deck’s Hardware; Pie and Plate Café; Swaddle; Sweet Annie’s: A Candy Shoppe; Sweet Briar Café and Ice Cream; and Wake Coffee. Deadline for entries is Saturday, September 4.
Art in the Storefront, 41 E Butler Ave. is a volunteer effort, since 1998, to support the arts. For details on being a featured artist, contact one of the co-curators, Karen Kieser, Immersion Studios, immersionstudio1@gmail.com or Mark Elliott at No Bare Walls Framing Studio, 215-654-9106. Denney Electric Supply provides space and lighting.
Colussi is a mother, artist and teacher whose work is process based and focuses on the intersection of childhood joy and finding one’s place in the world without losing that joy, according to her website. She graduated from St. Joseph University with a BA in Fine Art where she studied photography and sculpture. She currently teaches art to Pre-K through eighth grade students at Norwood-Fontbonne Academy, a private school in Philadelphia.