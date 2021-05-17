AMBLER -- Kate Quinn Wright, a contemporary realist painter, is the current exhibitor at Art in the Storefront, 41 E. Butler Ave., Ambler. Wright’s drawings and paintings include images of the figure, still life, landscape paintings, and limited edition prints. Her specialty is portrait painting. She lives and paints in Ambler.
Wright is a Philadelphia native. She is a graduate of Moore College of Art and has studied at Parson School of Design, Paris. She studied life drawing and portrait drawing at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts where she currently serves on the Ladies Committee. She has also studied with Paul Du Sold and Patrick Arnold at the Woodmere Art Museum and is currently studying with acclaimed portrait artist, Steven Sumners Kennedy. In her early career she was mentored by Jack Henderson of the Art Students League of New York. Kate is currently exploring her love of drawing through printmaking under the direction of Merle Spandorfer at the Cheltenham Art Center.
Wright was also president, founding member and Co-Creative Director of Carestio & Quinn Marketing/Communications which she owned and operated in Philadelphia for 15 years. The firm specialized in print, radio and television. Wright developed successful marketing ideas based on original, novel, and at times, unconventional approaches.
“My work can be described as contemporary realism,” Wright said. I have essentially been trained in the classical atelier methods of drawing and painting. Drawing is my foundation which Jean- Auguste-Dominique Ingres said is “the probity” of art. I love to draw, I love to discover the energy in a gesture drawing, experiment with line quality, and explore tone and value. The figure and the face are my favorite subject matters because I find them to represent the ultimate composition in nature. My love for drawing and its elemental foundation inspires my painting style. Bold line, deliberative color choices, exploration of form and shape with color and brush stroke, infuses my work. As a mother and former caretaker, my subject matters typically consist of the domestic world around me. Ordinary objects observed and somewhat exaggerated from its true form create my objective style. While my work is categorized as representational, I try to recreate my own vision of nature with the tools of composition, exaggeration of form with the use of color, and the use of the fundamentals of drawing to create my vision.”
Wright can be found on Instagram: Katewrightfineart or at her web site www.katequinnwright.com. Details on pricing can be found in the storefront, which is lit all evening and outdoor viewing is safe for all. Many thanks to Denney Electric Supply for its continued support.
For more information on Art in the Storefront, please contact the co-curators, Karen Kieser, Immersion Studio, immersion-studio.com or Mark Elliott, No Bare Walls Framing Studio, 215-654-9106