MAPLE GLEN -- Community women are invited to participate in a day of learning and spirituality on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Congregation Beth Or Sisterhood, 239 East Welsh Road, Maple Glen.
Enjoy a Shabbat service in song conducted by Congregation Beth Or Adjunct Cantor Jaime Murley, schmooze with old and new friends in virtual lunchrooms, take an armchair guided tour of the newly installed exhibit of the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Educational Center, located at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park.
The exhibit focuses on artifacts and testimony of Holocaust survivors who settled in Philadelphia after WWII. Then, discover how to identify, reduce and eliminate the stressors in our lives with licensed social worker Stefani Bohm whose private practice empathises a cognitive behavioral point of view.
The cost for the day-long program is $18 per person by check or $20 per person by PayPal. Electronic checks may be sent to Beth Or Sisterhood@ Congregation Beth Or, attn: Avis Titcher or mailed to Congregation Beth Or Sisterhood, 239 East Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002
RSVP by email to Ellen Mirbach, semirbach@gmail.com by 2/17 and indicate payment method. She will send a confirmation email with the Zoom registration link once payment is received.