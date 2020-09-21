MAPLE GLEN -- Even a global pandemic will not deter the Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Or from hosting its annual Chanukah Bazaar.
This annual tradition of great holiday shopping, raffles and noshing continues on Sunday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors on the beautiful grounds of the synagogue, 239 Welsh Road. Jewelry, Judaica, artisans, clothing and gourmet food vendors will maintain their social distance and everyone will be required to wear masks in accordance with CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available.
Vendors may still participate in the bazaar at a cost of $50 per space if they bring their own table or $60 per vendor if the synagogue supplies them. For more information about becoming a vendor, please call Sherry Spector at 215-378-1354 or email her at SSpector1949@gmail.com.
Rain date for the Bazaar is Sunday, Nov. 8.