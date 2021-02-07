CARLISLE -- Bryn Athyn resident Clara Roth, a senior at Dickinson, has been selected as a Baird Sustainability Fellow for advancing sustainability goals on or beyond the Dickinson campus through excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
Roth is one of 14 students selected for the prestigious program. Criteria for selection include high academic achievement, attainment of advanced-level sustainability competencies and dispositions through academic work and practice and evidence of a service project of exceptional impact related to sustainability. Established in 2012, the Baird Fellowship Program is named in honor of Spencer Fullerton Baird, a Dickinson alumnus, class of 1840, who became the first curator of the Smithsonian National Museum and is regarded as one of the nation’s leading naturalists of the 19th century.
Roth is double major in environmental science and studio art. She has interned with The Hive, Dickinson’s beekeeping cooperative, and she has served as a peer educator with the college’s Center for Sustainability Education. She also served on the President's Commission on Environmental Sustainability, the Environmental Science Department Majors Committee and the Sustainable Investment Group. Roth has conducted research in Iceland and has studied abroad in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she focused on marine resource management.
Roth is a graduate of the Academy of the New Church Girls School. She is the daughter of Kevin Roth and Naomi Haus-Roth of Bryn Athyn.