Each year the Montgomery County Association for the Blind in cooperation with PhilStar Entertainment presents a program at the Empress Room at St. Helena's Church in Blue Bell. The program was to be held on June 28th at 2 P.M. Due to Covid-19 the show will be cancelled.
