DRESHER -- The Montessori School (TMS), 1701 Jarrettown Road, began its 50th year this fall of educating young children using the Montessori method of education.
Even though the COVID pandemic caused other area schools to teach virtually, TMS opened its doors to in-person teaching. Factors such as large classrooms, easy access to the outdoors, extensive planning over the summer, and a commitment to social distancing, masks, and health and safety protocols, have contributed to safe learning for our students.
Returning children were happy to see old friends and make new ones. The Montessori method incorporates multi-age groupings of children that are led by teachers who facilitate the concept of individualized learning. Teachers adjust their material according to each student’s mastery of academic, intellectual and social learning, consequently building students’ strengths and transforming weaknesses. TMS looks forward to many more years of teaching children aged 18 months through grade six.
Established in 1970, The Montessori School in Dresher is one of only a few Montessori schools in the greater Philadelphia area that serves the whole child from toddler through 6th grade. Students from TMS matriculate to a variety of area private/independent and public schools. The Montessori School is accredited by the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools (PAIS) and affiliated with the American Montessori Society (AMS). Applications for the fall are currently being accepted for preschool and elementary levels.