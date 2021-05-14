FORT WASHINGTON — Spring is a time of renewal and revitalization. With that in mind, TruMark Financial® Credit Union donated gardening supplies to local organizations that have community gardens. Not only do community gardens increase access to fresh produce but they strengthen social connections between neighbors. After a year of social distancing and lockdowns, the community garden is an opportunity to bring people together safely and provide the social interaction for which they are yearning.
As part of TruMark Financial’s Concern for Community initiative, the following organizations now have a supply of new tools to distribute to neighbors tending their patch of the garden:
- Chester County Food Bank Raised Bed program, Exton
- Falls Township Community Garden, Fairless Hill
- Norris Square Project, Philadelphia
- Redeemer Valley Farm, Meadowbrook
- Ruth Bennett Community Farm, Chester
Other examples of the way TruMark Financial gives back to the community is through its financial literacy program in which employees conduct workshops on topics such as saving, budgeting, credit, and investing at local schools and community organizations and its TruCommunity program where employees receive eight hours of paid time off to allow them to volunteer at a non-profit of their choice.