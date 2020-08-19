AMBLER -- Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard approached the community this summer for help with their landscaping, and Cub Scout Pack 408 was eager to step up.
Cub Scout Pack 408 took on the challenge to clean out and refresh the garden beds in front of the Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard building. During a week in August, various cub scouts, leaders, and parents worked to clear the beds of old vegetation, remove an overgrown tree, and prepare the site for new plantings. The scouts identified various perennial and annual plants that would work in the space, planned the garden design, and finally planted the new beds. As crowning touches, a butterfly house was installed to further enhance the space and a potted bush was placed by the front door. The scouts plan to return in the spring to refresh the beds and install new annuals or perennials as needed.
Cub Scout Pack 408 thanks Kate’s Corner (Fort Washington) for the donated potted plant, Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop (Dresher) for supporting the Butterfly House, and Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel and the staff at Abington Neurology Associates for the donation of plants for the flowerbeds. Additional thanks go out to Kevin McLemore and Sam Yun for financial assistance to support the project and a local resident who provided water to hydrate the new flowerbeds.
Cub Scout Pack 408 meets Thursday nights from September through June at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Washington. The Pack welcomes all youth (girls and boys) between grades K–5 throughout the year. Pack 408 is a family-centric, diverse, and inclusive organization made up of approximately 45 youth composed of girl and boy dens. All Cub Scout Pack activities are family-oriented, and siblings of all ages routinely join on adventures. The Pack also has siblings that have advanced to the Scouts BSA organization who are now serving in leadership positions in the pack. If you are interested in learning more about the Pack, visit their website at https://www.pack408fw.org/ or contact their Committee Chair, Jennifer Nemeth-Seay (jfnemeth1@netscape.net).