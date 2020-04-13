AMBLER -- On Saturday, April 11, Philadelphia distiller Stateside Vodka came out to the Upper Dublin Police Department to deliver some donated hand sanitizer for officers and staff.
The company created a formula that meets the standards of hand sanitizer and donated gallons of it to the Upper Dublin department. Matt Quigley, owner and founder of the company is an Upper Dublin graduate, and has been successful with his vodka company and restaurant located in Philadelphia. Matt along with his brothers delivered the sanitizer, which he has also donated to numerous healthcare workers, municipalities, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Police Chief Francis Wheatley expressed his sincere thanks to the Quigleys, for making the trip out and for the kind effort and donation.