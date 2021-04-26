GLENSIDE -- Downtown Glenside’s Outdoor Market on Wesley Avenue is now open featuring a variety of vendors, the Shops of Glenside, and live music on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays between April 24 and June 12, 2021. Support small businesses and shop and eat on Saturdays this spring.
Downtown Glenside Foundation hosts the Outdoor Markets on Wesley Ave. Shops will limit the number of people in the store and social distancing and masks are required indoors. Check the event on Facebook events for details on the vendors and music every week.
“The Outdoor Markets on Wesley give our community something fun to do outdoors that supports our small businesses for eight Saturdays this spring," said Maureen Haff, president Downtown Glenside Foundation and owner of Sweet Magnolia gift shop. Haff continues, “We didn’t feel comfortable hosting the Spring Arts Festival this year because of COVID, so hosting smaller more frequent events seems like the best fit for 2021.”
Vendor applications are still being accepted for the following dates: May 1, May 15, May 29, and June 1. Interested vendors can register at https://forms.gle/51wZqb7mYKkoJDWK8.
