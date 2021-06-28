DRESHER -- As an extension of an academic year that was entirely in-person, The Montessori School’s 48th graduation ceremony was also held in-person. A beloved custom at TMS, the graduates each presented a prepared speech summarizing their learning experiences, appreciation and path of personal growth during their years at TMS. Enthusiasm for these four students was evident despite the limited number of guests we permitted at this event.
Advice for the grads ranged from the importance of sleep to being an advocate for oneself and keeping curiosity alive, as well as affirmation by Maria Montessori in the form of a quote, "The child has a mind able to absorb knowledge. He has the power to teach himself." In other words, Montessori students are prepared with tools for learning all that they desire. TMS celebrates these new alumni who will be discovering new ventures at their next schools.
The Montessori School in Dresher is one of only a few Montessori schools in the greater Philadelphia area that serves the whole child from toddler through 6th grade. The Montessori School is accredited by the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools (PAIS) and affiliated with the American Montessori Society (AMS).