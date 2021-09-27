ABINGTON -- The Eastern Montgomery County DUI Task Force will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Operations and Roving DUI enforcement patrols in Upper Moreland during the weekend of October 1 and in Lower Moreland during the weekend of October 8.
Sobriety Checkpoint Operations and Roving DUI enforcement patrols will be looking for impaired drivers and enforcing vehicle code violations.
The Eastern Montgomery County DUI Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Pennsylvania State Police and the following municipalities:
• Abington Township
• Cheltenham Township
• Jenkintown Borough
• Lower Moreland Township
• Montgomery Township
• Springfield Township
• Upper Dublin Township
• Upper Moreland Township
• Whitemarsh Township