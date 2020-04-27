A week before Jason Abiuso was scheduled to present his Eagle Scout application to a Scouting board of review, coronavirus put the kibosh on “normal life,” and the Lafayette Hill teen figured the all-important assessment would go on hold, much like everything else that runs counter to current stay-home directives.
Abiuso, a member of Barren Hill Troop 12, had finished his Eagle Scout service project -- a pair of exterior improvements at Lafayette Hill’s St. Philip Neri Church -- last fall. But, thanks to the pandemic, plans to complete the Eagle rank process before his 18th birthday on April 24 were apparently going to be problematic.
Then, technology trumped COVID-19.
Area Scout officials decided to let Abiuso, a senior at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, complete his review from home via a Zoom video conference a few weeks ago. Happily, all went well, and the local teen became Troop 12’s newest Eagle Scout, its 75th.
His Eagle Scout Court of Honor will take place in the post-pandemic future. For now, though, Abiuso is “relieved…and happy” to join the four generations of his family who’ve achieved Eagle Scout ranking as Troop 12 members.
The tradition began with great-grandfather Elmer Sague and great great-uncle Wray Sague and continued forward with grandfather Bob Sague and great-uncle Ray Sague, uncles John and Stephen Sague and cousins Drew and Owen McMenamin. Brother Aiden Abiuso, a 16-year-old sophomore at AJCHS, currently holds Scouting’s Star ranking but hopes to follow his relatives into the organization’s most prestigious echelon in the next couple of years.
Abiuso started his Eagle Scout project last July 6 and finished Oct. 13. It consisted of replacing and staining the protective fencing around an exterior air conditioning unit at St. Philip’s, the church he and his family attend, and installing a safety railing along a lengthy stretch of steps located between the church sacristy and St. Philip’s rectory.
The project required 280 manhours, and Abiuso is quick to share credit for the work with the fellow parishioners, troop members and relatives who helped him.
“It was definitely worth all the time it took, and it’s great to be able to see how useful it is, especially the railing,” he says. “There’s an older, retired priest who lives in the rectory and uses it every day, and he’s told us how grateful he is to have it."
Over the decades, Troop 12 members have consistently contributed to the local community. The organization is a unit of BSA in the Baden Powell District of the Cradle of Liberty Council and meets at Lafayette Hill’s St. Peter Lutheran Church, its charter organization. Ironically, given the circumstances surrounding Abiuso’s Eagle Scout achievement, the troop traces its Whitemarsh Township roots to 1918 -- the same year the Spanish Flu pandemic hit. Because of today’s coronavirus pandemic, members are also holding their Tuesday meetings online via Zoom conferencing.
When Abiuso joined the troop 10 years ago, he saw it as an opportunity “to hang out with my cousins” but quickly learned that membership meant a lot more than the obvious.
“Over time I got to see how much else (Scouting) offered…all the great opportunities to learn things and meet new people and go to new places,” he says. “Becoming an Eagle Scout takes a lot of time and work, but it’s the (culmination) of all those experiences, and it’s something that stays with you for the rest of your life.”
At AJCHS, Abiuso is president of the school’s National Honor Society, captain of its ultimate frisbee team and a participant in its PatrioTHON dance benefit for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities Appeal. He also belongs to the school’s Pro-Life Club and Mathletes. As the 2019-20 academic year winds down, Abiuso is also weighing his college options between Temple and Villanova. For now, though, Lafayette Hill’s newest Eagle Scout is “stuck at home like everyone else … doing online classes and hoping things open up as soon as possible.”