WILLOW GROVE -- To celebrate Black History Month, EASTERN is focusing on successful grads throughout the month.
Jimir Reece Davis, a 2016 EASTERN Commercial Art /Lower Moreland High School graduate, is enjoying success with a recent musical collaboration with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, entitled Sunshine (The Light.) A Film graduate of Full Sail University, Davis is equally passionate about film and music, and participating on this musical collaboration and video allowed him to enjoy both.
When Davis was in 10th grade, he learned about Commercial Art at EASTERN, and since both photography and graphic design were of strong interest to him, he enrolled for his junior and senior year. Even as a child, he had an ear for music and would remix his favorite songs for fun. When he was a junior in high school, he was selected as the winner of a song mixing contest held by Azealia Banks, American rapper, singer, and songwriter. That contest was the first of many viral music productions by Davis (under the name Amorphous).
Davis had his first big break on the music production side in November of 2019, when he was contacted by Nineteen85, one half of OVO's DVSN, to turn a mashup he had made of one of their tracks, and an Usher track, into an official song on their album. Recently, his life has changed on both the music and film fronts, getting recognition from the likes of Oprah, LL Cool J, DJ Khaled, Diddy, Janet Jackson, Victoria Monet, Chloe x Halle, Beyoncé, and Rihanna for his song mashups and the artist documentaries he has produced. The Sunshine track, now charting on several Billboard charts, came about from a mashup Davis created and posted on social media.
“Stepping into Commercial Art was one of the best decisions I made during my time in high school,” said Davis. “The program taught me a variety of different assets that I still use daily in my life and career -- especially time management. Learning how to get things done in two hours, or by the end of every Friday during Commercial Art has been of great value to me. Pitching different projects to faux investors/clients and real-world clients at EASTERN helped me pitch projects at Full Sail, but also in the real world today. My advice to any 10th grader looking into a program at EASTERN, is that even if you do not find the exact program that fits your exact wants/needs, take a risk, and find something similar that might just open up a more fruitful, and beautiful path for you!”
Commercial Art at EASTERN covers everything from conceptual drawing and design to a professional portfolio. Students learn the value and application of their unique styles in both design and illustration and how to use industry standard software on the Macintosh platform. Core software includes Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Upon completion of the program, students will have a portfolio consisting of items for entry into their postsecondary school of choice as well as National Portfolio Day.
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland. Students benefit from specialized career programs that give them a competitive edge in college or in a career.