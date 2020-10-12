WILLOW GROVE -- Laurence Jacoby, a Springfield Township High School senior, is the October 2020 Student of the Month at Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) in Willow Grove. Laurence is being recognized for his outstanding work in EASTERN’s Commercial Art program. The Student of the Month Award is sponsored by EASTERN’s faculty, Joint Operating Committee and the Willow Grove Rotary Club to highlight student excellence, success and service. Ten students each year are selected for this honor.
Laurence comes from a family full of artists, including his mother and grandfather. At EASTERN, Laurence is an active member of SkillsUSA, EASTERN’s student leadership organization. He was part of the student team that won the gold medal for Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the SkillsUSA District Competition in January 2020. At EASTERN’s virtual Awards Night in May 2020, Laurence received the Attendance, Director’s, and Straight A Awards. At Springfield Township High School, Laurence is a member of the National Art Honor Society.
“During his junior year, I watched Laurence truly develop his leadership skills and confidence,” said Nicole Mohrey, EASTERN’s Commercial Art Instructor. “He has become more vocal but remains kind and approachable. I am looking forward to seeing Laurence succeed in the animation field.”
After graduation from Springfield High School and EASTERN’s Commercial Art program, his goal is to attend University of the Arts in Philadelphia where he hopes to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in their Animation program. He hopes to obtain an internship while in college, and ultimately, run his own animation business.
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland.