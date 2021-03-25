WILLOW GROVE -- Thirty-five students from the Eastern Center for Arts and Technology won medals in skill areas or leadership at the SkillsUSA District Competitions held virtually throughout the month of February. First-place winners will represent EASTERN at the state-level competitions to be held in April.
SkillsUSA is a national student leadership organization that encourages career and technical students to be productive individuals in our democratic society. Since this event was held virtually, Dr. Cathleen Plesnarski, EASTERN’s Executive Director, went to each classroom throughout the week of March 15 to congratulate each medalist, and present them with their medal.
1st Place Gold Medal
Action Skills -- Benjamin Hoffman, Upper Dublin HS Culinary Arts; Advertising Design -- Lena Cardamone, Bishop McDevitt HS Commercial Art; Customer Service -- Nicole Klaski, Abington Senior HS Commercial Art; Employment Application Process -- Bergen Irwin, Lower Moreland HS Networking and Cybersecurity; Esthetics -- Lillian Trump, Cheltenham HS Cosmetology; Job Interview -- Kayla Marshall, Cheltenham HS Business and Technology; Medical Terminology -- Cashmearmarya Moore, Cheltenham HS Allied Health; Opening and Closing Ceremonies -- Laurence Jacoby, Springfield HS Commercial Art; Sarah Boyce, Springfield HS Commercial Art; Lena Cardemone, Bishop McDevitt HS Commercial Art; Isabella Iannuzzi, Abington Senior HS Commercial Art; Kayla Marshall, Cheltenham HS Business and Technology; Gabriella Gushue, Hatboro-Horsham HS Cosmetology; Abigail Mason, Hatboro-Horsham HS Cosmetology.
2nd Place Silver Medal
Cosmetology -- Jessica Derricks, Abington Senior HS Cosmetology; Fire Fighting -- Dylan Logue, Archbishop Wood HS Protective Services; Medical Math -- Megan Farzetta, Hatboro-Horsham HS Allied Health; Pin Design --Rion Russell, Cheltenham HS Commercial Art; Related Technical Math -- Logan Manton, Abington Senior HS Culinary Arts; T-Shirt Design -- Isabella Iannuzzi, Abington Senior HS Commercial Art.
3rd Place Bronze Medal
Carpentry -- Jacob Boscola, Hatboro-Horsham HS Construction Technology; Criminal Justice -- Noah Cruz, Cheltenham HS Protective Services; Extemporaneous speaking -- Joseph DiPrimeo Jr. Hatboro-Horsham HS Veterinary Science; HVACR -- Will Klanderman Lower Moreland HS HVAC; MLR -- Dylan Bottomer Hatboro-Horsham HS Automotive Technology; Nail Care -- Nina Ivey. Springfield HS Cosmetology.