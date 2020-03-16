LOWER GWYNEDD — A woman in her early 80s perished in a March 13 fire at her Lower Gwynedd home, according to Lower Gwynedd Fire Marshal Albert Comly.
Anita Scott, a longtime resident of 438 Brookside Avenue, was found deceased inside the home, after firefighters responded to multiple calls around 6:15 a.m. and found the fire “well-advanced, through the roof,” Comly said.
The cause of the fire, which started in a bedroom where Scott, who lived alone, was found, “appears to be accidental,” but is still under investigation, he said. The fire was under control by 6:45 a.m., he said.
“The fire companies did a pretty good job of stopping the fire within the room where it started,” but there was some collateral damage to the rest of the home, Comly said.
“Given the circumstances, [Scott] was probably deceased before the call was even made for help,” he said.
About 50 firefighters responded to the scene from the Wissahickon, North Penn, Flourtown, Center Square, Fort Washington and Spring Mill fire companies, Comly said.