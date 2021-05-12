On Sunday, May 23 at 4 p.m., the Bethlehem Baptist Church will have a service honoring our African American legends. The Lord has placed this service on my heart, for we have been blessed with so many gifted men and women of God who have paved the way for countless others. They have made outstanding contributions to our country and to our world. Unfortunately, many have not been honored or recognized, despite the important contributions they have made for the betterment of our society and world.
It has been said that when we do not know our history, we are doomed to repeat it. We cannot expect all people to recognize all the contributions that African Americans have made and continue to make. However, it is imperative that we take it upon ourselves to commit to this important work, sharing the good news of the legends in our community.
For this moment of commemoration, Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller will bring the message. He is an anointed, gifted man of God who has a heart for our brothers and sisters of color. Some of the great leaders to be honored include Rep. John Lewis, a true legend, and Rosa Parks, a woman of great faith and determination. I could write a book about the many individuals that have blessed our lives. And yet, there are many names that have not been heard. The name of Dr. Frank E. Boston, a gifted physician and founder of the former North Penn Hospital, which is now the Abington-Lansdale Hospital in the Jefferson Health system, will be remembered. I can say, as a member of Jefferson’s Board of Trustees, that name is now being honored. There will be a plaque bearing his name as well as a portrait of this gifted physician, presented for the public at the hospital.
Our children need to know that we have made contributions to this country and still are making contributions. The mass media may not record all the names, but we are grateful for the African American press that makes available, every week, the contributions of African Americans. As a father and grandfather in this community, I believe, with all my heart, that it is my responsibility to share with my sons, daughters, and grandchildren, those who came before to make life better in every way. Even now, there are countless people, every day, who are striving to make this world a better place, and even though we are faced with racism and injustice, we are still honoring God and serving people.
There are legends that are born every day, and they are imagining new and exciting ways in which life can be made better. On the battlefield, walking, serving, and giving, countless African Americans have given their lives so that we might be able to resound the worlds of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Free at last, free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!”
We are not there yet but we are on our way. We can never forget those who have given so much. We are the recipients of their lives, of their works. We need more African American doctors, lawyers, civil right activists, political leaders, spiritual leaders, etc. We need more individuals in our community to continue this great work. It is not how long we live but what we do with our lives that counts. So, we honor those who gave their lives. We thank God for them and pray that we too can be legends. In this way, we can help somebody along the way, that our living may not be in vain. Join us this Sunday afternoon, March 23rd at 4 p.m. as we honor these great legends. You can join Bethlehem via our livestream at bbc4christ.org or come enjoy this service outside at our outdoor campus. May God get the glory out of this service.
This is one of a series of columns by the Wissahickon Faith Community.