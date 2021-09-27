FORT WASHINGTON — Business and community leaders from across the Philadelphia region will step up to feed a pot-bellied pig in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support financial literacy programs in local schools.
The event isTruMark Financial®Credit Union’s Feed-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser and will take place onWednesday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown.
This year marks TruMark Financial’s tenth pig-centered event. Although the pandemic has led to a pivot from kissing to feeding the pig, there is still much love for the pig.
The fundraiser is a component of TruMark Financial's Building Financial Futures initiative. This event brings together educators, community and business leaders, and credit union employees to raise money for the privilege of feeding a pig.
Funds raised at this event will allow area schools to provide students with the tools needed to learn the basics of personal finance. This information will help students make informed financial decisions and guide them to a future of financial success.
Abington Art Center will be following all current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, as outlined by the CDC. Due to COVID-19 protocols, children will not be attending this year’s event. Philly sports-radio and podcastpersonality Marc Farzetta, host of the Farzy Show, will be the event emcee.