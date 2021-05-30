FLOURTOWN -- Boy Scout Troop 320 celebrated the semi-retirement of its dedicated Scoutmaster Charlie Ard on Saturday, May 22.
A surprise celebration was organized by the troop at Fort Washington State Park. Current members of the troop, alumni scouts, parents, and friends all gathered to commemorate Ard’s 11 years as Scoutmaster and five years as Cub Den Leader of Pack 88, Oreland. Ard’s son, Jimmy, joined Pack 88 in 2005 spurring his dad’s interest in getting involved.
There were over 100 people in attendance at the celebration which was evidence of Ard’s endearing leadership. “A testament to the selfless devotion Charlie has given of himself to the scouts of Troop 320”, said John Biddle, Committee Chair of Troop 320.
He truly lives the scout oath of “duty to others”; even in his exit address all he spoke of was the scouts and their success. He has always said “It is a scout run troop”, meaning the boys get to make the decisions about what they would like to experience and he is there to guide them. Ard will continue with the troop as an Eagle Scout Counselor and Assistant Scoutmaster.
Despite the challenges of the past year the scouts were able to earn merit badges, advance in rank and even become Eagle Scouts, all done with virtual and outdoor meetings. Ard’s dedication to their success was unwavering. “Mr. Ard has been the best teacher imaginable. His willingness to help his scouts and his knowledge of scouting and scouting skills led to his success throughout his many years with the troop. He has a dedication to the scouts when they first join the troop to keep them engaged until they get their Eagle. Enough cannot be said about how great a teacher Mr. Ard is to all the scouts who've been lucky enough to learn from him.”, said Caleb Milan, Senior Patrol Leader and member of Troop 320 since 2016.
Charlie Ard, originally from Mt. Airy resides with his wife Vicki in Flourtown. They are the owners of Fill A Bagel, Oreland and Jenkintown.
John Walsh, of Oreland, will be taking up the reins as Troop 320’s new Scoutmaster. Walsh has been an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Troop since 2018. His years of IT experience have proven to be a huge asset to the scouts, especially this past year. John and Sylvia Biddle will continue to be actively involved with the troop as Committee Chair and Rank Advancement Coordinator, respectively. The Biddles have been dedicated to the troops' success for over 15 years.
For more information on Boy Scout Troop 320 please contact jhwalsh74@gmail.com.
Scoutmaster Charlie Ard (left) is presented with a plaque commemorating his 11 years of dedicated service to the Boy Scouts of Troop 320. John Biddle, Troop Committee Chair does the honors.