FORT WASHINGTON — The EF-2 tornado that caused severe damage to Fort Washington Elementary may have met its match in strength and speed in the form of the school’s PTA.
Excitement over the first day of school, Sept. 1, was dashed that night when the tornado, accompanied by heavy rains from Hurricane Ida, tore through part of the township, causing significant damage to the school’s roof and severe water damage inside.
“Multiple classrooms were affected,” district Superintendent Dr. Steven Yanni said in an email. “Remediation is being completed at the moment.”
While the cost had not yet been determined, he said, “our insurance will handle all claims.”
As the district administration began the assessment and remediation process, the PTA jumped in, setting up a GoFundMe page with a $60,000 goal that was quickly exceeded. Within four days, the fund raised $69,250.
The PTA president had a discussion with FWES Principal Shawn McAleer and it was determined that the GoFundMe was something the PTA could do to help the school, said PTA Treasurer Melissa Freilich, who set it up.
“I understand the first-, second- and fifth-grade classrooms were affected,” she said. “The principal asked us to hold off on collecting materials.
“We’re still assessing needs,” Freilich said. “Primarily [the money] will be used to cover school supplies lost due to water damage … any expenses not covered by insurance companies.”
Items might include books, supplies the students came in with the first day, materials the teachers supplied that were damaged, she said.
Freilich said she was “not surprised” at the response to the GoFundMe effort.
“We have a wonderfully generous community,” she said. “We’re certainly really appreciative.
“It affirms what I knew about this community,” said Freilich, who has two children at FWES and one at the high school.
Since the GoFundMe goal had already been exceeded, Freilich said Sept. 9, “we do not think we require more donations,” so she turned off the ability for people to donate.
“We would prefer any future donations go to organizations that benefit displaced families directly,” she said.
“We are thankful for the amazing support of the FWES PTA,” Yanni said.
FWES students were receiving virtual instruction Thursday and Friday, he said, adding that further information would be “forthcoming from the district.”
Monday, Yanni emailed the district’s plan going forward.
Virtual instruction will continue through Sept. 20 for FWES students, according to a district plan. Grades and students will be re-located to space in the other three elementary schools beginning Sept. 21, with the students continuing to be taught by their Fort Washington teachers.
Grades K-1 will go to Jarrettown, grades 2-3 to Maple Glen, and grades 4-5, as well as autism support, will be at Thomas Fitzwater.
At the high school, virtual instruction was continuing this week while work is being done to fix damage to the ventilation system. The district said the goal was to have in-person instruction begin on Sept. 27.
“At this time we expect these temporary arrangements to remain in effect until winter break,” the plan states.
“The kids kind of took it in stride,” Freilich said of the abrupt disruption to the start of the school year. “After the last year and a half, virtual is something they’ve been through.”
Sept. 8, students whose Chromebooks had been damaged or those who rely on classroom computers were able to pick up back-up Chromebooks at another school.
“Teachers were there smiling, the school counselor was there; the mood was really positive,” Freilich said. “Everyone was eager to come together to get the kids back to where they should be.”
Approximately 50 families of students who attend the school had their homes damaged, as well, Yanni said.
The district set up an emergency number and “families have been contacted by the district,” he said. “We are working with families on a case by case basis.”