MAPLE GLEN -- Gabriel Decker, Jacob Devery, Griffin Johnson, and Sam Wang of Scouts BSA Troop 542 received the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA, at a May Court of Honor held at Supplee Presbyterian Church.
Gabriel Decker crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 114 to Troop 542 in 2014, where he joined the shark patrol. In his time with the Troop, Decker earned 31 merit badges and held the roles of instructor, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and junior assistant scoutmaster. In addition to attending several years of summer camp at Resica Falls Scout Reservation in East Stroudsburg, he attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.
For his Eagle project, Decker cleared overgrowth and widened a stretch of trail behind Wissahickon Middle School frequently used by the school’s cross-country team as well as by the community. Stepping stones were added to a small creek that runs through the trail. The project took more than 130 hours to complete.
Following his graduation from Wissahickon High School, Decker will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to study civil engineering.
Jacob Devery crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 410 to Troop 542 in 2012. In his time with Troop 542, Devery earned 35 merit badges and served as a den chief as well as quartermaster for many years. In addition to attending eight years of summer camp at Resica Falls Scout Reservation, Devery attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree and sailed at the Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in 2018.
For his Eagle project, Devery cleared an area to uncover a historic springhouse at the Jarrett Nature Center in Horsham. The project also included mulching and planting native bushes at the center, which is used by students attending the Hatboro-Horsham School District.
Devery graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in June 2020. He plans to resume his college studies in the fall of 2021 with a focus on engineering and physics.
Griffin Johnson joined Troop 542 in 2014, following in the footsteps of his father and older brother Peter. He earned 31 merit badges, served as an instructor and patrol leader, and attended six years of summer camp at Resica Falls Scout Reservation.
Johnson’s Eagle project was the design and implementation of a rain garden in front of Upper Dublin High School. Originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, Johnson’s project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This required Johnson to care for several thousand dollars-worth of plants until he and troop leadership could prepare a plan and get approval from BSA Council to move forward with the project under COVID safety guidelines.
On the weekend of June 24, 2020, Johnson led a group of more than 50 volunteers to create the 2,400 square-foot rain garden that includes eight trees, 31 shrubs, more than 1,800 perennials and warm season grasses and sedges, 24 cubic years of soil compost amendment and 12 years of leaf mulch. The project took more than 483 hours from start to finish.
Johnson will graduate with honors from Upper Dublin High School in June 2021, and will study accounting, business, finance, and Army ROTC at Clemson University in the fall.
Samuel Wang joined Troop 542 in 2015, and held leadership roles including assistant instructor, lead instructor, guide, and, most recently, troop scribe. In addition to several years of summer camp at Resica Falls Scout Reservation, Wang took part in youth leadership training.
For his Eagle project, Wang overcame many obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to plant and fence 100 trees at a local Upper Dublin park. This project was part of a larger township beautification project that seeks to replace trees damaged by invasive species, secure soil around creeks, and provide habitats for birds and other animals. Wang’s project totaled 187 hours.
Wang currently is a sophomore at Germantown Academy, where he holds the position of secretary in the student government and an active role in the electronic version of the school newspaper. He plays in the school symphony and jazz bands and is a member of the cross-country team. In the future, Wang plans to study computer science in college.
Scouts BSA Troop 542 is based at Supplee Presbyterian Church in Maple Glen, PA. Since its start in 1969, more than 180 Scouts from Troop 542 have earned the rank of Eagle.