BRYN ATHYN — Glencairn Museum opens its campus to families for Myth & Magic at the Museum, a pandemic version of its popular annual Halloween-themed event, on Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“This year’s Myth & Magic is shaping up to be full of fun and mystery with special week-long access to our grounds to enjoy our all-new outdoor scavenger hunt,” said Amy Glenn, the Museum’s Educational Programs manager. “Knowing how the pandemic is limiting kids’ and parents’ options for celebrating this popular holiday safely and sensibly, we are going all out — and all outside — to offer a great alternative.”
The family-friendly event is inspired by the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling. The challenging scavenger hunt around the castle grounds makes use of participants’ own smart phones.
Visitors are invited to get into costume on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2-5 p.m. for a special program in keeping with the Harry Potter theme. Glencairn welcomes falconer, bird trainer and educator Gregory Wojtera of Masters of the Skies, who is bringing one or two live owls to visit the castle’s grounds and amaze visitors. Masked and at a safe distance, families will interact with these beautiful raptors and learn what makes them unique among our feathered friends. (Live owls are weather-dependent: call 267-502-2990 to check.)
“We can’t wait to see all your amazing costumes on Halloween afternoon,” said Glenn. “You might even see our staff dressed up, too.”
These events are free and do not require registration. Glencairn strongly encourages all visitors to wear their own face masks and practice social distancing of at least six feet. Please stay home if you have a fever or other symptoms that might be COVID-19, or if you have been exposed to someone who is symptomatic. For more information: GlencairnMuseum.org or Visitor Services at 267-502-2990.