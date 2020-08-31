GWYNEDD VALLEY -- Gwynedd Mercy University hosted a socially-distanced, on-campus celebration for their 2020 graduates since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a traditional commencement ceremony. More than 170 graduates chose to return to campus in staggered intervals to be recognized by university faculty, staff, and their families.
After completing a pre-screening survey and passing a temperature screening, graduates dressed in their caps and gowns and drove through the campus. As they drove through campus, they surrounded by cheering faculty, staff, and community members with encouraging signs and balloons.
The celebration also provided a safe environment for graduates and loved ones to take their own pictures at various photo stations, including an area for photos captured by a professional photographer. It was a heart-warming day to honor the accomplishments of 2020 graduates who persevered during these unprecedented times.