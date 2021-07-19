BLUE BELL -- Dove Hospice Services is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families throughout Montomery and Bucks counties.
Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities, assisted living facilities at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can also be virtual and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.
Many volunteers report a great deal of personal satisfaction as a result of their services.
Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend our virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.
To sign up for our next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Finore at 215-383-5922or email Jen@Dovehs.com.
A virtual class is being scheduled for August.