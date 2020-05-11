AMBLER -- Inter-Faith Housing Alliance’s annual summer golf tournament has a 23-year history of providing financial support for its housing programs and food cupboard. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nonprofit to make hard decisions about the tournament.
“We hated to just cancel the tournament,” said Executive Director Marsha Eichelberger. “It’s our only annual fundraising event and brings our supporters together -- to share a day of fellowship, learn more about what we do, support families in need, and just have a great time.” The proceeds from the tournament make up a significant percentage of Inter-Faith’s annual budget.
But the ban on large gatherings and social distancing requirements made the tournament, originally scheduled for June 8 at PineCrest Country Club, a no-go.
Lei Barry, who founded the organization in 1982, is a member of Inter-Faith golf committee.
“We were determined to honor the long history of the tournament and show the resolve of the organization, no matter what the circumstances, to continue our support of children and families that need homes,” said Barry.
“We decided to do a virtual event, which forced the committee to get creative,” said Eichelberger. What they came up with was the “No Golf” Challenge with Drone Golf Ball Drop.
In the “No Golf” Challenge, each donation of $25 receives an entry in the Golf Ball Drop, where a drone drops numbered golf balls over a hole and the three balls closest to the hole win.
Prizes include a choice of $500 cash, a week at a Myrtle Beach, SC condo, a foursome of golf at PineCrest Country Club in Lansdale, or tickets to an Eagles game. The Golf Ball Drop can be viewed at i-fha.org/nogolfchallenge on June 8 at noon.
All donations to the Challenge up to $18,000 are matched by the event sponsors, which include R&R Wood Products, Ambler Savings Bank, BLBB Charitable, Earth Engineering, Univest Financial, and Caddick Utilities. A full list of sponsors can be viewed on the event webpage.
“We’ve had a great response to the Challenge,” said Sue Zomberg, the Community Resource Manager at Inter-Faith. “And the fact that donors can watch the Golf Ball Drop online makes it so much more fun!”
If you’d like to donate or learn more about the “No Golf” Challenge and Drone Golf Ball Drop, please visit i-fha.org/nogolfchallenge.