MAPLE GLEN -- The Upper Dublin School District has announced the appointment of Dr. Jason Hamer as the principal of Jarrettown Elementary effective on/before July 1, 2021.
Dr. Hamer spent many years as a successful teacher in the Wissahickon School District before entering administration. He is currently the principal of the STEM Academy at Showalter in the Chester-Upland School District.
A graduate of Conestoga High School in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District, Jason went on to study economics at Morehouse College in Atlanta before earning his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University.
Dr. Steve Yanni, superintendent of Schools said, “Dr. Hamer’s appointment is the result of a multi-round interview process that engaged various stakeholder groups. During each interview Dr. Hamer clearly conveyed that he has the vision, instructional knowledge, and leadership to lead Jarrettown Elementary successfully in the best interests of our students, staff, and community. We are excited to welcome him to our team!”
Dr. Hamer succeeds Margaret Place who has served the Jarrettown Elementary School community for the past 11 years. Prior to her role as principal, Place served as the Supervisor of Gifted Education and as a teacher for many years.