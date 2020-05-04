DRESHER -- Jarrettown Elementary School art instructor Sara Farrell is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2020 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.
Farrell’s peers and Artsonia selected her among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.
“I try to share my passion and knowledge of art education with adults as much as children and being recognized as a leader in the field is truly an honor,” said Farrell. “When I first saw the email notification I was surprised and very touched. It came on a particularly stressful day trying to figure out the new landscape of remotely teaching art from home and reading the (award) description brought tears to my eyes.”
Farrell has been teaching in Dresher for the past 15 years as an art instructor. Her interest in the visual arts started at a young age. Her passion for art followed her to college where she studied Education and Art History.
“I am continually inspired by the energy and ideas of the young people I get to work with. Each day is a whole new experience,” said Farrell. “I get to share some things I think are really cool, like a famous work of art or a new process for making art and in return I get to see the happiness and enjoyment of the kids as we work alongside one another.”
Farrell is one of thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 75 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.