The unbroken line of cars inching into the parking lot of the Jenkintown United Methodist Church every Saturday morning is a visible sign of the dramatic growth in the need for free groceries provided by the Jenkintown Food Cupboard.
Since the pandemic erupted in March, the number of patrons of limited means who are relying on the food cupboard for bags of food has more than doubled. Eight months ago, the Jenkintown Food Cupboard was providing food for 90-100 households a week. Now, it is serving more than 200 families per week. That latter figure translates to providing 8,000-9,000 meals weekly via the food cupboard’s drive-through distribution system.
This increase in need related to COVID-19 and its economic impact has put enormous strain on the food cupboard’s finances, said Rob Hudson, president of its board of directors. So, when the food cupboard received $18,000 on Nov. 20, its largest cash donation from a single fund-raiser, the gift was especially welcome news.
A check for $13,500 was presented by Kathi Moss, who was co-chair along with Sally Beil of a Charity Day golf outing at Manufacturers’ Golf & Country Club. Seventy golfers, who participated in the event sponsored by the Women’s Golf Association, also donated 1,274 pounds of food.
But the donation didn’t end there. Lou Riggs, a longtime supporter of the food cupboard and an active member of the Jenkintown United Methodist Church, wrote a letter to his Wednesday Golf Club buddies and simultaneously raised another $4,500 for the cupboard.
“What this means to us,” Hudson said, “is that we will continue to be able to provide food to the folks who come here for help. Every single penny that comes in here goes directly to food distribution.”
Moss was joined at the check-presentation ceremony by Mary Orme, Manufacturers’ general manager. Sue Dorshimer, who pitched in on the golf outing arrangements and is a food cupboard volunteer, joined Hudson in explaining the non-profit’s mission.
As they talked, a team of volunteers was busy filling 1,500 paper bags with meats, produce, bread, staples such as pasta and peanut butter, and desserts. The bags stood open on tables set up in the church’s Fellowship Hall, a spacious room now lined with the food cupboard’s freezers.
“Our goal is to give out all this food,” Hudson said, his hand sweeping the long rows of tables.
The food cupboard is an all-volunteer organization that relies on the efforts of about 60 to 70 volunteers who work all week long to prepare for and operate the two-hour Saturday distribution.
“It’s impressive,” Moss said after watching the bags fill up in assembly-line fashion. “It was good to see how organized it is and how many generous people give their time to make this work.”
The Jenkintown Food Cupboard traces its origins back about 35 years to to Muriel Happich, a Methodist Church member who saw a need in her community, began packing single bags of groceries and handing them out. Before long, she was joined by Dr. Tom Force, who kept track of finances, and Riggs, who helped create the founding principles of the nascent organization.
The food cupboard today prides itself on distributing $1,500 worth of fresh produce each week and on welcoming patrons in a non-discriminatory and non-judgmental way.
Over the past few years, the food cupboard has undergone strategic planning to create a firmer foundation for future growth. Hudson has lent his business acumen to strengthening the cupboard’s finances. Mindy Bartscherer, executive director, has been a pioneering force in keeping the organization evolving with the times and adapting to new methods. Marylouise Still, director of food operations, keeps the food cupboard’s shelves and freezers filled by staying on top of weekly orders from Philabundance and several other food partners.
The week before Thanksgiving always sees a high turnout of patrons to the food cupboard, and the number of people seeking help on Nov. 21 was no exception. The food cupboard served a record 262 families and distributed more than 14,400 pounds of food -- more than twice the pre-COVID levels -- on that single day.
All the patrons were given their weekly groceries along with the fixings for Thanksgiving dinners. Penn Community Bank donated 200 gift cards to Acme markets, at $25 each, and the food cupboard made up the rest with other donated gift cards, so patrons could complete their holiday meals.
“It’s amazing what a community can do when folks put their heads and hearts together,” Hudson said.
As the patrons’ cars flowed steadily into the parking lot, it became apparent that even the 1,500 bags of food already packed were not going to be enough. So, volunteers inside the food cupboard hurriedly packed more bags to bridge the gap.
“I think this is a great organization,” one of the patrons said in a video recently commissioned by the food cupboard. “It helps people, especially senior citizens.”
Hudson told the visitors from the Manufacturers’ golf club that that he and other volunteers are aware of how hard it is for patrons to come to the food cupboard, especially for the first time. “No one wants to admit they need help,” he said.
So, the volunteers work hard to create a welcoming atmosphere, and say they get as much as they give. “We get a lot of love back from the patrons we serve,” he said.
To donate to the Jenkintown Food Cupboard, visit: http://www.jenkintownfoodcupboard.net/donate-today
To contact the food cupboard for help, write to: Jenkntownfoodcupboard@gmail.com