Whitemarsh Township is planning to close and detour Joshua Road between Stenton Avenue and Flourtown Road beginning Monday, April 20 for roadway construction and widening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Friday, June 12.
During construction, Joshua Road through traffic will be detoured over Stenton Avenue and Flourtown Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.
Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.