Thank you very to Rep. Thomas Murt who recently assisted me with a very complicated issue and he did so personally and didn’t push it off on his staff. I am grateful that one of our elected officials in the state took the time to both listen to my concerns and then personally follow-up and get me an answer in less than one week.
The irony here is that Mr. Murt is NOT even my State Representative. My family and I cannot even vote for him - yet he helped us anyway! I stopped him one day when we met, told him about my issue, and in a week, it was resolved.
Thank you to Rep. Thomas Murt for his outstanding service to our Commonwealth and to all Pennsylvanians. The 152nd District is blessed to have a devoted public servant and (not a politician) working on your behalf.
Jake McCormack
Jamison