As a Moms Demand Action (momsdemadaction.org) volunteer I am all too familiar with the fact that when domestic abusers have access to guns, the effects can be deadly. As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we must urge our lawmakers to protect women and families with laws that disarm domestic abusers.
Not only are 53 women in the U.S. shot and killed by intimate partners every month on average, but nearly 1 million women alive today have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner and millions more have been threatened with a gun.
A recent study found that the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with an 8% increase in domestic violence calls to police in 14 large U.S. cities in the initial 3 months (Mar-May). And, households without a recent history of domestic violence calls drove much of this increase.
Please act today for mother , sisters and daughters.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 , available 24/7 for confidential assistance from a trained advocate. If you are unable to speak safely via phone, you can chat online atthehotline.org.
Jennifer Hawkins
Glenside
Moms Demand Action