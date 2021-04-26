Shortly the US Senate will vote on S.R.1: the “For the People Act of 2021” or “Equality Act.” Note: The number 1 represents the highest priority bill introduced by the party controlling the House and Senate. Do not let the names fool you, they have little to do with “for the people.”
These bills, if passed and signed by the President will significantly impact our religious freedom, freedom of speech and our elections. Since I cannot include all the details, I want to focus on one area – Elections.
Primarily the federal government will seize the authority of the states (granted under the US Constitution) to regulate the states’ voting process. The changes include preventing local election officials from checking eligibility and qualifications of voters and removing ineligible voters, banning voter ID laws, and allowing voters to vote without an ID by merely signing a statement in which they claim they are who they say they are.
I believe both HR 1 and S1 are a power grab by the current administration to steal our Constitutional freedoms and give them to the federal government. Remember once these freedoms are taken from us, we most likely will never see them again. I also believe these bills will significantly change America and allow one party to rule us at the federal level for a long, long time.
Ruth Phillips
Collegeville