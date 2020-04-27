We at the League of Women Voters are very disappointed that our annual voter registration efforts were cut short, along with the myriad of other local events and activities, in response to state-wide efforts to control the spread of the Covid19 virus. However, it is more important than ever that we continue our efforts to maximize voter participation. Therefore, we want to encourage all citizens to utilize the online resources that are now available to you.
You may now register to vote online by going to www.votespa.com. You will need your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID number. If you do not have either or these, you will need to supply the last four digits of your social security number. You may complete the registration entirely online, or download an application that can be filled in and mailed or delivered to your county voter registration office.
If you have recently moved or are unsure of your registration status, you may check that on the site as well.
The recent passage of PA Act 77 has made it possible for all registered Pennsylvanians to vote by mail, no excuses needed! You may also request a mail-in ballot at votespa.com. Once again, you may complete the application online and submit it electronically, or choose to download and print the application and mail it back to your county Election Board (address provided on website). If you need to call Voter Services to request an application (or for any other reason), the number in Montgomery County is 610-278-3280, and in Philadelphia, 215-686-1500.
Please keep these dates in mind: Applications to complete or update your registration must be received by May 18, 2020, in order to vote in the June 2nd primary. May 26, 2020, is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Completed ballots must be received by the Election Board office by 8:00 PM June 2, 2020. Postmarks do not count.
As the date of the election nears, you can find out what’s on your ballot at VOTE411.org and look for a copy of the League’s 2020 Voters Guide in the May 24th edition of this paper.
League of Women Voters Abington-Cheltenham-Jenkintown Area