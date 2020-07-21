As a pulmonary physician, I worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci during 1982-1983. I diagnosed and cared for the first person In PA who contracted AIDS. I referred this patient to the NIH and worked with Dr. Fauci and we started this man on AZT, an investigational medication as part of a research protocol.
Dr. Fauci has become well known for his Covid- 19 updates and rules for care.
I am disappointed and upset that he admitted being less than honest with the public in early March about the value and need of face coverings. I feel that he is rationalizing when he later admitted that he wanted to save the face masks and shields for health care personnel.
I feel strongly that “the ends do not justify the means." Science must not be distorted for any reason.
Dr. D. Victor Sesso
Gwynedd