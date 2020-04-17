On Halloween night of 2019 an Ambler family experienced a catastrophic event when their house was torn apart by a fallen tree. One person was seriously injured and the other occupants, while not suffering serious physical injury, were substantially shaken by the occurrence. The house was declared uninhabitable.
A group of residents have since gotten together and formed a fundraising committee to help the family get through this stressful time. The fundraising effort was successful and the committee would like to thank all of those who gave of their time and money to make it so. Theater patrons, grocery shoppers and retail customers all participated in this effort.
While it's impossible to name the individual donors, the committee would like to thank the following Ambler businesses for their help:
Ambler Beverage Exchange, Ambler Theater, Antique Garden Cottage, Dave’s Barber Styling, Deck’s Hardware, Jackets ‘n Things, LTK Engineering, Minuteman Press, Paper Dolls, Roost Home, Wake Coffee, Weaver’s Way and Xtra 101.
It was inspirational to see how residents and non-residents alike came together to make this effort a success.
Thank you all!
The Fundraising Committee