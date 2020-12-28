Trumpty Dumpty sat on his wall,
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall.
All of his cronies and all of his “yes” men and women,
Could not put Trumpty Dumpty together again.
I don’t think there is anyone who is going to offer Trump a pardon, except himself, and hopefully it is not legal to do so. The saying “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me” was demonstrated by over 80 million voters who did not fall for his antics. Even though he will not accept his fate, his is a LOSER! Concede or not, his Trumpster cult with the “drink the cool-aid” mentality can pedal their fantasies in la-la land.
Our government has been decimated under Trump’s autocratic rule; hopefully the New York Attorney’s General’s office will prosecute him and those surrounding him who have broken so many laws, prior to and during his presidency. Presidential immunity will go away on January 20, 2021. He needs to be held accountable to show that his actions which damaged this country will not be tolerated in a democracy. His legacy as the 45th president of the United States will be the death toll from Covid, due to his incompetent and self-serving leadership. He better hope the orange jumpsuit does not clash with his hair color as he will not be able to write off another $70k. In his own words, we will shout “lock him up.”
Biden and Harris will truly “make America great again”!
Krista Decembrino
Ambler