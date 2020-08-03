Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army George Washington created the Purple Heart, a Badge of Military Merit, in the form of a cloth purple heart, on August 7th, 1782.
But after our War of Independence, no medals were awarded until 1932. That’s when the Medal was revived on the bicentennial anniversary of Washington’s birth.
The Purple Heart Medal was to be awarded to soldiers killed or wounded while serving in the United States Armed Forces as a result of enemy action. It is the oldest military award still given to members of the US military and one of the first awards in military history that could be given to lower-ranking, enlisted soldiers or non-commissioned officers for their outstanding service.
According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, there have been nearly two million recipients of the Purple Heart Medal since 1932. That includes more than 35,000 given during the Iraq War and more than 7,000 given during the Afghanistan conflict.
This year on Friday, August 7, our team at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care will join Americans across the nation in the observation of Purple Heart Day. While we make a special effort to honor Veterans throughout the year and especially now as the COVID-19 crisis continues, we encourage all Americans to honor the sacrifices of the wounded and fallen and to offer strength and moral support to their loved ones on Purple Heart Day. We salute Purple Heart Medal recipients of all ages for their courage and strength.
Irene Rifkin
Crossroads Hospice
Plymouth Meeting