I was astonished to read the letter from a church pastor which said in part, "we cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump nor his Republican lawmakers." I was astonished, because as a clergyman myself, I am at pains to avoid taking political stances in public.
Does the church pastor believe that none of his parishioners is Republican or members leaning Republican? His letter risks offending and alienating them if there are such.
A pastor's mission is to minister to all people. Jesus said that God "makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust." He does not play favorites. He also said, "render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's."
A pastor's job is to render to God and not to Caesar. Certainly he may have political views. But as a clergyman and pastor, his service is to all people, and he cannot do that if he is going to alienate some and cause them to doubt his Divine mission.
N. Bruce Rogers
Huntingdon Valley