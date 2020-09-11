Tell Congress and the President to act now to protect renters:
With the first of the month, millions of low-income renters are struggling to make ends meet. Millions have lost their jobs or income and when people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. While it is great that the CDC is declaring a halt to evictions for the rest of the year, emergency rental assistance is still needed for both renters and small landlords. According to conservative economist Mark Zandi, "Tenants already owe nearly $25 billion in back rent, which could reach $69.8 billion by the end of the year."
There appears to be some bipartisan support in Congress to provide emergency rental assistance. This will help renters avoid an eviction "cliff" later this year, and for small landlords who still face bills. But the White House is stalling. We must remind policymakers that families cannot wait -- we need another relief package NOW and for emergency rental assistance to be a priority.
It's time for Congress and President Trump to resume negotiations now and enact a robust COVID-19 deal that includes $100 billion in emergency rental assistance.
Dr. David Ehrenkrantz
Wyncote