On Tuesday, February 9th , a dedicated servant, Stuart J. Greenleaf, Sr., passed away. He was a former State Senator, serving Montgomery County and parts of Bucks County. Our state and country were blessed by his devoted service to people of all walks of life. As a Republican senator, he never engaged in partisan politics, and always thought of the interests of people regardless of their party affiliation.
He served people with dignity and respect across racial lines, always placing people ahead of party. I am one of the many recipients of his dedicated service to humanity. As a Democrat, it was his invitation which provided me the opportunity to be the chaplain of the Senate on several occasions. I cannot count the times I sought his advice and support for programs which benefited those, in need. When I served as president of the Interfaith Housing Alliance several years ago, he was influential in assisting me to obtain a much-needed grant.
He was an encourager and a man who believed in God. He absolutely loved his family and possessed the ability to remain humble. The Bible says, “The mark of a good man is one who knows when to set aside the important things in order to accomplish the vital ones.” That is to say: Pay attention and do not let that light go unnoticed. Surely, we know Senator Greenleaf as a good, honest, upright man. He leaves a rich legacy of dedicated service. Countess lives have been made better because of his commitment and love for people of all walks of life. May we catch hold of the ideas and principles of Senator Greenleaf, as we seek to honor him, and may our attributes and values be in keeping with the ones in which he lived for, fought for, and stood for.
I know I am a better person because of the Senator, and I know I am not alone. Our prayers are with his wife and family at a time in which our country is so divided along racial and political lines. His work has spoken for him, and our God has simply said, “Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter now into the joys of the Lord.”
Pastor Charles Quann
Bethlehem Baptist Church