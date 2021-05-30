Although 2021 once again necessitated a virtual celebration, the 37th annual Upper Dublin Medals Program manages to retain its grandeur. Supporters tuned in to celebrate with each stellar medal recipient, introduced in the program by a personally selected presenter.
The event honored the 2021 Upper Dublin Medal winners: Danielle DiPasquale, high school English and Family & Consumer Science teacher; Montco SAAC Meals on Wheels Program; Vanessa Good, outstanding citizen, awarded posthumously for volunteer service as a school board member and Upper Dublin Education Foundation member; Peyton Kullmann and Aidan Pullian, high school seniors. Also recognized were student finalists, Julia Boas, Daniel Caplan, Lianna Long and Aidan Nadell.
At the onset of the program, photos of Upper Dublin’s essential workers and first responders were broadcast to thank all those who helped keep us safe during the worst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This too made it apparent that there is meaningful significance in a community that honors its own. The accomplishments highlighted throughout the program exemplified the character and cohesiveness in the Upper Dublin community. Since the program was initiated, approximately 180 awards have been presented. Previous medal winners were listed for the audience to acknowledge.
Deepest appreciation to event sponsors: Sal Paone Builder; Boles, Smyth Associates; Timoney Knox; George’s Market at Dreshertown; Temple University Ambler; Kirkland Printing & Business Solutions; and Ambler Flower Shop. In addition, whole-hearted gratitude to The Ambler Gazette, a previous Upper Dublin Medal winner, for its comprehensive support of the program.
Well-earned credit is due the four partnering presenters, Upper Dublin Township, School District of Upper Dublin, Fort Washington Business Alliance, and the Upper Dublin Education Foundation, which benefits from event proceeds. Please donate at www.udefoundation.org and link to a recording of the program. There have been 300 views to date!
Another year, another opportunity to believe in the magic and savor the power that outstanding achievements and efforts yield.
Upper Dublin Medals Planning Committee
Paul Leonard, UD Township Manager
Dr. Steven Yanni, Upper Dublin School District Superintendent
Glenn Griffin, Pres., Fort Washington Business Alliance
Heidi Yutzler-Overton, Pres., Upper Dublin Education Foundation