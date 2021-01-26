Our community has lost a gentle giant, for on Monday, January 25th, Phil Albright passed away. He was truly a man who loved God and loved people. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Barbara for nearly 70 years, a loving father, and a friend to countless people.
I was blessed by his friendship for more than twenty-five years. I cannot put into words the impact he has had on my life. In a time in our country where there is so much racial division, as well as our inability to work across faith lines, Phil and I shared so many values. I as an African American and a Baptist, and he as a Caucasian and a Methodist, we developed a lifelong relationship. His love of God was seen in his commitment to his church, The First Presbyterian Church of Ambler, where he and Barbara served so faithfully.
While gifted in his professional career he never forgot about helping others. His contributions to nonprofits were numerous. We served together on the Ambler YMCA Board where he contributed generously to helping with the erection of their new facility, as well as his work with Mattie Dixon Food Cupboard, and Interfaith Housing Alliance, just to name a few. The Wissahickon Faith Community will always remember him as well, as the 2003 Recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr, Memorial Award. We shared together as fellow Rotarians, he with the Ambler Club and I with Blue Bell, where he truly carried out our mission of, “Service Above Self.”
Phil Albright leaves a legacy of love behind. I am a better person because of him. He never lost his touch and care for humanity. He recently sent me a beautiful letter to celebrate my birthday and offered prayers for my family. In that letter he asked that I support the Alzheimer’s Association, for which I sent a contribution in honor of his wife Barbara, and I will continue to pray for her and support the Alzheimer’s Association. I am honored to do this as a tribute to my great friend. I am sorry I did not get an opportunity to visit him at Meadowbrook Senior Living because of the coronavirus.
I have a plaque in my office that reads, “It doesn’t matter how much you have but how much you share with others.” Phil shared abundantly and generously with others. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, as they are planning a memorial service in the summer. As a community, let us always keep the name of Phil Albright in our hearts and minds. A mighty man of God and a life well lived.
Rev. Charles W. Quann
Bethlehem Baptist Church