Upper Dublin Parks & Recreation & the Upper Dublin Library are hosting Celebrate Summer @ 520, a fun line up of free “Sunday Evening Concerts” and children’s entertainers outdoors on the lawn of 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, the new home of the Upper Dublin Library.
We invite area residents to enjoy everything from a Beatles tribute band to a comedy magic show for kids. To see the full lineup of summer events that run through August 15 please visit udpl.org or upperdublinrec.net.
Admission is free. Bring blankets and chairs to sit on and lawn space is first come, first served.
PLUS! The Upper Dublin Library will have expanded hours during the events. Visit udpl.org for hours.
I want to thank the Friends of Upper Dublin Public Library and the business sponsors for their generous support: CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. and Audi Fort Washington, with additional sponsorship support by, the Friends of Upper Dublin Library, Boles, Smyth Associates, Inc., D’Huy Engineering, Inc., GKO Architects, LLC, Maple Glen Garden Club, Lightbridge Academy and TruMark Financial Credit Union.
Keep Reading,
Cherilyn Fiory
Director
Upper Dublin Public Library